Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Transformations
8:00 minutes
Problem 1.2.32
Textbook Question
Shifting Graphs
Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.
y = −√x Right 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the transformation needed: The problem states that the graph of the equation y = -√x needs to be shifted to the right by 3 units.
Understand the effect of shifting: Shifting a graph to the right by 'h' units involves replacing 'x' with '(x - h)' in the equation. Here, h = 3.
Apply the transformation: Replace 'x' with '(x - 3)' in the original equation y = -√x to get the new equation y = -√(x - 3).
Sketch the graphs: Draw the original graph of y = -√x, which is a downward-opening half parabola starting at the origin (0,0). Then, draw the shifted graph of y = -√(x - 3), which starts at the point (3,0) and follows the same shape.
Label the graphs: Clearly label the original graph with the equation y = -√x and the shifted graph with the equation y = -√(x - 3) to distinguish between them.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graph Shifting
Graph shifting involves moving a graph horizontally or vertically without changing its shape. A horizontal shift occurs when a constant is added or subtracted from the x-variable, moving the graph left or right. For example, y = f(x - 3) shifts the graph of y = f(x) three units to the right.
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Square Root Function
The square root function, y = √x, is a basic function in calculus that produces a curve starting at the origin and increasing slowly. It is defined only for x ≥ 0, as the square root of a negative number is not real. Understanding its shape and domain is crucial for graph transformations.
03:19
Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand Example 6
Equation Transformation
Transforming an equation involves modifying its algebraic expression to reflect changes in the graph. For a horizontal shift to the right by 3 units, replace x with (x - 3) in the equation. Thus, y = -√x becomes y = -√(x - 3), representing the shifted graph.
5:25
Intro to Transformations
