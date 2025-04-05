Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Transformations
Problem 1.2.29
Textbook Question
Shifting Graphs
Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.
y = x³ Left 1, down 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original function: The given function is \( y = x^3 \).
Determine the horizontal shift: A shift to the left by 1 unit means replacing \( x \) with \( x + 1 \) in the function. This gives us \( y = (x + 1)^3 \).
Determine the vertical shift: A shift down by 1 unit means subtracting 1 from the entire function. This modifies the equation to \( y = (x + 1)^3 - 1 \).
Write the equation for the shifted graph: The new equation after applying both shifts is \( y = (x + 1)^3 - 1 \).
Sketch the graphs: Draw the original graph of \( y = x^3 \) and the shifted graph \( y = (x + 1)^3 - 1 \) on the same set of axes, labeling each graph with its respective equation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graph Shifting
Graph shifting involves translating a graph horizontally and vertically on the coordinate plane. A horizontal shift moves the graph left or right, while a vertical shift moves it up or down. For the equation y = x³, shifting left by 1 unit and down by 1 unit results in the new equation y = (x + 1)³ - 1.
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Horizontal Shift
A horizontal shift changes the x-values of a function. If a graph is shifted left by 'a' units, the transformation is represented by replacing x with (x + a) in the equation. For y = x³, shifting left by 1 unit modifies the equation to y = (x + 1)³, effectively moving the graph one unit to the left.
Vertical Shift
A vertical shift affects the y-values of a function. Shifting a graph down by 'b' units involves subtracting 'b' from the entire function. In the case of y = x³, shifting down by 1 unit results in the equation y = x³ - 1, which lowers the graph by one unit on the y-axis.
