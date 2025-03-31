Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the behavior of a function. It requires understanding the function's domain, range, and any transformations applied to the basic function. For y = (x + 1)²/³, identifying key features like intercepts, asymptotes, and symmetry helps in sketching an accurate graph. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Fractional Exponents Fractional exponents, such as ²/³, indicate roots and powers. The expression (x + 1)²/³ can be interpreted as the cube root of (x + 1) squared. Understanding fractional exponents is crucial for determining the function's behavior, especially near critical points where the base might be zero or negative. Recommended video: Guided course 7:39 7:39 Introduction to Exponent Rules