0. Functions
Transformations
4:01 minutes
Problem 1.2.43
Textbook Question
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.
y = (x + 1)²/³
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of function: The given function is y = (x + 1)^(2/3). This is a power function with a fractional exponent, which indicates a root function.
Determine the domain: Since the base of the power (x + 1) is raised to a fractional power with an even numerator, the expression is defined for all real numbers x. Therefore, the domain is all real numbers.
Find the critical points: To find critical points, take the derivative of the function with respect to x. Use the chain rule to differentiate y = (x + 1)^(2/3).
Analyze the behavior at critical points: Evaluate the derivative to find where it is zero or undefined. These points will help determine local maxima, minima, or points of inflection.
Sketch the graph: Use the information from the derivative and critical points to sketch the graph. Consider the symmetry, intercepts, and end behavior of the function to complete the graph.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the behavior of a function. It requires understanding the function's domain, range, and any transformations applied to the basic function. For y = (x + 1)²/³, identifying key features like intercepts, asymptotes, and symmetry helps in sketching an accurate graph.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Fractional Exponents
Fractional exponents, such as ²/³, indicate roots and powers. The expression (x + 1)²/³ can be interpreted as the cube root of (x + 1) squared. Understanding fractional exponents is crucial for determining the function's behavior, especially near critical points where the base might be zero or negative.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:39
Introduction to Exponent Rules
Transformations of Functions
Transformations involve shifting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. The expression y = (x + 1)²/³ includes a horizontal shift left by 1 unit due to the (x + 1) term. Recognizing transformations helps in predicting how the graph will move or change shape compared to the parent function y = x²/³.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
