Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function​​ ﻿ D ( t ) = 2.8 sin ⁡ ( 2 π 365 ( t − 81 ) ) + 12 D(t)=2.8\sin(\frac{2\pi}{365}(t-81))+12 D(t)=2.8sin(3652π​(t−81))+12﻿ has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset. It has a period of 365 days.