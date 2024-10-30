State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {}
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function D(t)=2.8sin(3652π(t−81))+12 has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset.
Its maximum and minimum values are 14.8 and 9.2, respectively, which occur approximately at and , respectively (corresponding to the solstices).
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).
The population of a small town was 500 in 2018 and is growing at a rate of 24 people per year. Find and graph the linear population function p(t) that gives the population of the town t years after 2018. Then use this model to predict the population in 2033.
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is .
d. When does the stone strike the ground?
Demand and elasticity Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function , where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
a. According to the model, how many DVDs can be sold in a day at a price of \$10?