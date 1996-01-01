11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−k)³ / (3k³ + 2)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−k)³ / (3k³ + 2)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞) (3ᵏ⁺⁴) / (5ᵏ⁻²)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ × k / (k³ + 1)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (√k × e^(√k))
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞) 5 / (j² + 4)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2⁹k / kᵏ
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 5ᵏ(k!)² / (2k)!