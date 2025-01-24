21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 5x+2; a=1, 2
Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √x+2; a=7
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3
Graph the following curves and determine the location of any vertical tangent lines.
a. x²+y² = 9
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = √(1-2x)
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 4 sin x cos x; x = π/3