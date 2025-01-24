Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.

73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.

c. f(x) = √|x-4|