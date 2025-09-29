Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion The Taylor series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point, usually zero. For eˣ, the series is ∑(xⁿ/n!) from n=0 to ∞, allowing approximation of eˣ by summing a finite number of terms. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Substitution of Negative Exponents To approximate e⁻⁰·⁶, substitute x = -0.6 into the Taylor series for eˣ. This involves raising -0.6 to successive powers and dividing by factorial terms, which accounts for the alternating signs and magnitude changes in the series. Recommended video: Guided course 6:37 6:37 Zero and Negative Rules