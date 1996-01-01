Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = cos x, a = π/2
Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = tan⁻¹(4x), a = 0
ƒ(x) = 1/(4 + x²), a = 0
Use the Taylor series for cos x centered at 0 to verify that lim ₓ→ₐ (1− cos x)/x = 0.
b. The function f(x) = csc x has a Taylor series centered at π/2.
d. If p(x) is the Taylor series for f centered at 0, then p(x−1) is the Taylor series for f centered at 1.
e. The Taylor series for an even function centered at 0 has only even powers of x.