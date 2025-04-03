Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
2:15 minutes
Problem 2.6.23
Textbook Question
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x → ∞ √((8x² − 3) / (2x² + x))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the highest power of x in the denominator. In this case, the highest power is x².
Divide both the numerator and the denominator by x². This simplifies the expression to √((8 - 3/x²) / (2 + 1/x)).
As x approaches ∞, the terms 3/x² and 1/x approach 0 because they contain x in the denominator, which becomes very large.
Substitute these limits into the simplified expression: √((8 - 0) / (2 + 0)) = √(8/2).
Simplify the expression inside the square root: √(8/2) = √4.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Video duration:2m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve finding the behavior of a function as the variable approaches positive or negative infinity. This often requires simplifying the function to identify dominant terms, which dictate the function's end behavior. Understanding limits at infinity is crucial for analyzing asymptotic behavior and determining horizontal asymptotes of rational functions.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. To find limits involving rational functions, especially as x approaches infinity, it's essential to compare the degrees of the numerator and denominator. The highest degree terms often dominate the behavior of the function, simplifying the process of finding limits at infinity.
Simplifying Expressions
Simplifying expressions, particularly those involving square roots and polynomials, is key to solving limit problems. By dividing the numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator, we can reduce the expression to a simpler form. This technique helps in identifying the leading terms and determining the limit as x approaches infinity.
