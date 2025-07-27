Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis
What is the area of the curved surface of a right circular cone of radius 3 and height 4?
Assume f is a nonnegative function with a continuous first derivative on [a, b]. The curve y=f(x) on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis. Explain how to find the area of the surface that is generated.
A surface is generated by revolving the line f(x)=2−x, for 0≤x≤2, about the x-axis. Find the area of the resulting surface in the following ways.
a. Using calculus
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = (1+x²)^−1,y = 0,x = 0, and x = 2; about the y-axis
6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.
Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.
a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?
6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.
Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.
b. What is the height of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?
6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.
Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid using the shell method.