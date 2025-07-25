Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
Master Introduction to Cross Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=1/4(e^2x+e^−2x), for −2≤x≤2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis
What is the area of the curved surface of a right circular cone of radius 3 and height 4?
A surface is generated by revolving the line f(x)=2−x, for 0≤x≤2, about the x-axis. Find the area of the resulting surface in the following ways.
a. Using calculus
Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded above by the curve y=2−x² and bounded below by the line y=x. Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the y-axis.
b. What is the height of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 2]?
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = (1+x²)^−1,y = 0,x = 0, and x = 2; about the y-axis