- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 25m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
5:17 minutes
Problem 4.4.66
Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} A pursuit curve A man stands 1 mi east of a crossroads. At noon, a dog starts walking north from the crossroads at 1 mi/hr (see figure). At the same instant, the man starts walking and at all times walks directly toward the dog at s > 1 mi/hr . The path in the xy-plane followed by the man as he pursues the dog is given by the function y = ƒ(x) = s/2 ((x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ) /(s+1) - (x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ / s-1)) + s/ s² - 1
Select various values of s > 1 and graph this pursuit curve. Comment on the changes in the curve as s increases. <IMAGE>
