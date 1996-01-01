11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k² / (k³ + 1)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k² / (k³ + 1)
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (k¹¹ + 2k⁵ + 1) / [4k(k¹⁰ + 1)]
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k¹/ᵏ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. A series that converges absolutely must converge.
c. A series that converges conditionally must converge.
d. If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ |aₖ| diverges.