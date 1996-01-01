What comparison series would you use with the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + k + 5) / (k³ + 3k + 1) converges?
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 4)
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (1 + 1/k)
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ (k¹¹ + 2k⁵ + 1) / [4k(k¹⁰ + 1)]
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k¹/ᵏ
