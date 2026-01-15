Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₁² (8 dx / (x² - 2x + 2))
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx