Region R is revolved about the line x=4 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
Master Introduction to Cross Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Region R is revolved about the line x=4 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=4−2x, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=1−x^3, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
x=2−secy,x=2,y=π/3, and y=0; about x=2
A hemispherical bowl of radius 8 inches is filled to a depth of h inches, where 0≤h≤8 0 ≤ ℎ ≤ 8 . Find the volume of water in the bowl as a function of h. (Check the special cases h=0 and h=8.)
Find the volume of the torus formed when the circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis. Use geometry to evaluate the integral.
A 1.5-mm layer of paint is applied to one side of the following surfaces. Find the approximate volume of paint needed. Assume x and y are measured in meters.
The spherical zone generated when the curve y=√8x−x^2 on the interval 1≤x≤7 is revolved about the x-axis