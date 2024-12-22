5:29 minutes 5:29 minutes Problem 9a Textbook Question Textbook Question Let ﻿ g ( t ) = t − 9 t − 3 g\left(t\right)=\frac{t-9}{\sqrt{t}-3} g(t)=t ​−3t−9​﻿. Make two tables, one showing values of ﻿ g g g﻿ for ﻿ t = 8.9 , 8.99 t=8.9,8.99 t=8.9,8.99﻿, and ﻿ 8.999 8.999 8.999﻿ and one showing values of ﻿ g g g﻿ for ﻿ t = 9.1 , 9.01 t=9.1,9.01 t=9.1,9.01﻿, and ﻿ 9.001 9.001 9.001﻿.

