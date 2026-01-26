Calculus
Improve your experience by picking them
Master Integrals Resulting in Inverse Trig Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
73. ∫dx/√(-2x-x²)
75. ∫(from -2 to -1)2dv/(v²+4v+5)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
81. ∫dy/(y²-2y+5)
84. ∫(from 2 to 4)2dx/(x²-6x+10)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
96. ∫dy/((arcsin y)(1-y²))
102. ∫(from -1/3 to 1/√3)(cos(arctan 3x))/(1+9x²) dx
93. ∫(arcsin x)²dx/√(1-x²)
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. a. ∫sech(x)dx = tan⁻¹(sinh x) + C