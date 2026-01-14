Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
55. ∫dx/(17+x²)
3
views
Master Integrals Resulting in Inverse Trig Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₁² (8 dx / (x² - 2x + 2))
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx