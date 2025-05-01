Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Determine whether the given series is convergent.
A
Since p≤1, the series is convergent
B
Since , the series is convergent
C
Since p>1, the series is divergent
D
Since , the series is divergent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given series is ∑_{n=1}^{∞} 1 / (n^(3/5)). This is a p-series, which has the general form ∑_{n=1}^{∞} 1 / (n^p). The convergence or divergence of a p-series depends on the value of p.
Step 2: Recall the convergence criterion for p-series: If p > 1, the series converges. If p ≤ 1, the series diverges.
Step 3: Compare the exponent in the denominator of the given series (3/5) with the convergence criterion. Here, p = 3/5, which is less than 1.
Step 4: Based on the criterion, since p ≤ 1, the series diverges. This is because the terms of the series do not decrease quickly enough to sum to a finite value.
Step 5: Conclude that the series ∑_{n=1}^{∞} 1 / (n^(3/5)) is divergent because the exponent p = 3/5 satisfies the condition p ≤ 1.
