32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.
Understand the problem: You are given a piece of wire of fixed length, and you need to divide it into two parts. One part will be bent into a square, and the other part will be bent into a circle. The goal is to optimize a quantity (e.g., minimize or maximize the total area enclosed by the square and the circle).
Define variables: Let the total length of the wire be \( L \). Let \( x \) represent the length of the wire used to form the square, and \( L - x \) represent the length of the wire used to form the circle.
Express the areas: The perimeter of the square is \( x \), so each side of the square is \( \frac{x}{4} \), and the area of the square is \( \left(\frac{x}{4}\right)^2 = \frac{x^2}{16} \). For the circle, the circumference is \( L - x \), so the radius is \( \frac{L - x}{2\pi} \), and the area of the circle is \( \pi \left(\frac{L - x}{2\pi}\right)^2 = \frac{(L - x)^2}{4\pi} \).
Set up the objective function: The total area enclosed by the square and the circle is \( A(x) = \frac{x^2}{16} + \frac{(L - x)^2}{4\pi} \). Depending on the problem's goal (e.g., minimize or maximize the total area), this is the function you will optimize.
Find the critical points: Differentiate \( A(x) \) with respect to \( x \) to find \( A'(x) \). Solve \( A'(x) = 0 \) to find the critical points. Then, use the second derivative test or analyze the behavior of \( A(x) \) to determine whether each critical point corresponds to a minimum or maximum.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Perimeter and Area
Understanding the relationship between perimeter and area is crucial in this problem. The perimeter of a shape is the total distance around it, while the area is the space contained within it. For a square, the perimeter is four times the length of one side, and the area is the side length squared. For a circle, the perimeter (circumference) is calculated using the formula 2πr, and the area is πr², where r is the radius.
Geometric Shapes
Familiarity with geometric shapes, specifically squares and circles, is essential. A square has equal sides and right angles, while a circle is defined by its radius and has no corners. The properties of these shapes affect how we calculate their areas and perimeters, which is necessary for solving the problem of bending a piece of material into these forms.
Optimization
Optimization involves finding the best solution from a set of feasible options, often under certain constraints. In this context, it may relate to maximizing or minimizing the area enclosed by a fixed perimeter when reshaping the material into a square or a circle. Understanding how to apply optimization techniques can help determine which shape provides a larger area for the same length of material.
