Equation of a Line The equation of a line in the coordinate plane can be expressed in the form y = mx + c, where m is the slope and c is the y-intercept. For a line segment from (a, 0) to (0, b), the slope is -b/a, and the equation becomes y = (-b/a)x + b. Understanding this helps in determining the line's position and its intersection with the axes. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Equations of Tangent Lines

Area of a Triangle The area of a triangle can be calculated using the formula (1/2) * base * height. In this context, the base and height are the x and y intercepts of the line segment, which are a and b, respectively. Thus, the area of the triangle formed is (1/2) * a * b, which is crucial for determining when this area is maximized. Recommended video: 05:06 05:06 Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given