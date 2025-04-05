Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
Problem 4.5.6
6. You are planning to close off a corner of the first quadrant with a line segment 20 units long running from (a, 0) to (0,b). Show that the area of the triangle enclosed by the segment is largest when a = b.
1
First, understand that the line segment forms a right triangle with the x-axis and y-axis. The vertices of the triangle are (0,0), (a,0), and (0,b).
The length of the line segment is given as 20 units. Using the distance formula, we have \( \sqrt{a^2 + b^2} = 20 \).
The area \( A \) of the triangle can be expressed as \( A = \frac{1}{2}ab \).
To find the maximum area, express \( b \) in terms of \( a \) using the equation from the distance formula: \( b = \sqrt{400 - a^2} \). Substitute this into the area formula to get \( A(a) = \frac{1}{2}a\sqrt{400 - a^2} \).
Differentiate \( A(a) \) with respect to \( a \) and set the derivative equal to zero to find the critical points. Solve for \( a \) and verify that the area is maximized when \( a = b \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equation of a Line
The equation of a line in the coordinate plane can be expressed in the form y = mx + c, where m is the slope and c is the y-intercept. For a line segment from (a, 0) to (0, b), the slope is -b/a, and the equation becomes y = (-b/a)x + b. Understanding this helps in determining the line's position and its intersection with the axes.
Area of a Triangle
The area of a triangle can be calculated using the formula (1/2) * base * height. In this context, the base and height are the x and y intercepts of the line segment, which are a and b, respectively. Thus, the area of the triangle formed is (1/2) * a * b, which is crucial for determining when this area is maximized.
Optimization
Optimization involves finding the maximum or minimum value of a function. Here, we need to maximize the area of the triangle, A = (1/2) * a * b, subject to the constraint that the line segment's length is 20 units, which gives the equation a^2 + b^2 = 400. Using calculus, particularly the method of Lagrange multipliers or substitution, helps find the optimal values of a and b.
