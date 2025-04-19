Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
8:02 minutes
Problem 4.5.16b
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise] 16. Designing a box with a lid A piece of cardboard measures 10 in. by 15 in. Two equal squares are removed from the corners of a 10-in. side as shown in the figure. Two equal rectangles are removed from the other corners so that the tabs can be folded to form a rectangular box with lid.
b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Volume of a Box
The volume of a box is calculated by multiplying its length, width, and height. In this problem, the dimensions of the box depend on the size of the squares cut from the corners, represented by 'x'. The formula for the volume V can be expressed as V = (length - 2x)(width - 2x)(height), where the height is equal to 'x' after folding the sides up.
Recommended video:
04:48
Finding Volume Using Disks
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. In this context, the domain for the volume function V must consider the constraints imposed by the dimensions of the cardboard. Specifically, 'x' must be less than half the shorter side of the cardboard to ensure that the cuts do not exceed the material available.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Graphing Functions
Graphing a function involves plotting its output values against its input values on a coordinate system. For the volume function V, once the domain is established, the next step is to calculate V for various values of 'x' within that domain and plot these points to visualize how the volume changes as the size of the cut squares varies. This helps in understanding the behavior of the function and identifying maximum or minimum values.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
