4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
a. x² + √x
a. x² + √x
c. x²e^(-x)
e. x^3 - x^2
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
57. lim (x → 0⁺) x^(-1/ln x)
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_3(x)
c. ln(√x)