Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.

﻿ f ( x ) = 2 sin ⁡ x + 3 x f(x)=2\sin x+3x f(x)=2sinx+3x﻿; ﻿ 0 0 0﻿ < ﻿ x x x﻿ < ﻿ 2 π 2\pi 2π﻿