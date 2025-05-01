Suppose the graph of is shown above. Which of the following best describes the graph of ?
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
- Multiple Choice
At the point with x-coordinate , is the graph of concave up or concave down?
- Textbook Question
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
e. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave up?
- Textbook Question
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = ³√(x - 4)
- Textbook Question
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
g(t) = 3t⁵ - 30t⁴ + 80t³ + 100
- Multiple Choice
For the following graph, find the open intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
- Multiple Choice
For the following graph, find the open intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
- Multiple Choice
For the following graph, find the open intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
- Multiple Choice
The graph of is shown below. Use the graph to determine the intervals for which is concave up or concave down and the location of any inflection points.
- Multiple Choice
The graph of is shown below. Use the graph to determine the intervals for which is concave up or concave down and the location of any inflection points.
- Multiple Choice
Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
- Multiple Choice
Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
- Multiple Choice
Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
; < <
- Textbook Question
Concavity of parabolas Consider the general parabola described by the function f(x) = ax² + bx + c. For what values of a, b, and c is f concave up? For what values of a, b, and c is f concave down?
- Textbook Question
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = 2x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x² - x - 2