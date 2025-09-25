Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 1/(1 + 5x)
Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 1/(1 + 5x)
Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = ln (1 - 4x)
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = 8x^(3/2), a=1; approximate 8 ⋅ 1.1^(3/2)
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x)=e⁻²ˣ, a=0; approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ².
Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.
d. 1/(1 + 2x)
A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²
B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²
C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2
D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²
E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²
F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Only even powers of x appear in the Taylor polynomials for f(x)=e⁻²ˣ centered at 0.
Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.
f. e⁻²ˣ
A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²
B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²
C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2
D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²
E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²
F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Suppose f'' is continuous on an interval that contains a, where f has an inflection point at a. Then the second−order Taylor polynomial for f at a is linear.