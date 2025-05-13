To analyze the differential equation given by dy/dx = y - 1, we first need to understand how to construct a slope field. This equation indicates that the slope at any point in the field depends solely on the value of y. Therefore, we can create a table to determine the slope values for various y values.

In our table, we calculate the slope as follows:

When y = 0, the slope is 0 - 1 = -1.

When y = 1, the slope is 1 - 1 = 0.

When y = 2, the slope is 2 - 1 = 1.

When y = 3, the slope is 3 - 1 = 2.

For negative values, when y = -1, the slope is -1 - 1 = -2, and for y = -2, it is -2 - 1 = -3.

From this, we observe that as y increases, the slope becomes steeper, and similarly, it becomes steeper in the negative direction as y decreases. Notably, at y = 1, the slope is zero, indicating a horizontal line across the graph. This behavior allows us to draw horizontal lines at y = 1 and slopes that increase or decrease as we move away from this line.

Next, we can sketch the slope field by drawing lines across the graph corresponding to the calculated slopes. For instance, at y = 2, we draw lines with a slope of 1, and at y = 0, we draw lines with a slope of -1. This pattern continues, creating a visual representation of how the slopes change across the field.

After constructing the slope field, we proceed to sketch the particular solution curve that passes through the initial condition (-1, 0). We plot this point on the graph and follow the slope lines to trace the solution curve. As we approach the horizontal asymptote at y = 1, the curve will get closer to this line without touching it. Conversely, as we move downward from the initial point, the curve will steepen, reflecting the increasing negative slope.

In summary, the slope field provides a visual guide to the behavior of solutions to the differential equation, while the particular solution curve illustrates how the function behaves given specific initial conditions.