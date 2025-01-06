Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
9:00 minutes
Problem 20a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Position, velocity, and acceleration Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
a. Graph the position function.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Position Function
The position function, denoted as s = f(t), describes the location of an object at any given time t. In this context, the function f(t) = 6t³ + 36t² - 54t represents the position of the object in feet as a function of time in seconds. Understanding this function is crucial for analyzing the object's movement along a line.
Recommended video:
5:20
Relations and Functions
Graphing Functions
Graphing the position function involves plotting the values of f(t) against time t on a coordinate system. This visual representation helps in understanding the behavior of the object over the specified interval (0 ≤ t ≤ 4). It allows one to observe key features such as the object's position at specific times, trends in movement, and any changes in direction.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Calculus and Motion
Calculus plays a vital role in analyzing motion through concepts like velocity and acceleration, which are derived from the position function. The velocity is the first derivative of the position function, indicating how fast the position changes over time, while acceleration is the second derivative, showing how the velocity changes. These concepts are essential for understanding the dynamics of the object's movement.
Recommended video:
06:29
Derivatives Applied To Velocity
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from NickStart learning