Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position Function The position function, denoted as s = f(t), describes the location of an object at any given time t. In this context, the function f(t) = 6t³ + 36t² - 54t represents the position of the object in feet as a function of time in seconds. Understanding this function is crucial for analyzing the object's movement along a line.

Graphing Functions Graphing the position function involves plotting the values of f(t) against time t on a coordinate system. This visual representation helps in understanding the behavior of the object over the specified interval (0 ≤ t ≤ 4). It allows one to observe key features such as the object's position at specific times, trends in movement, and any changes in direction.