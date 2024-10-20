Given the position equation ﻿ s ( t ) s\left(t\right) s(t)﻿, calculate the average velocity (in meters per second) based on the given interval, and the instantaneous velocity (in meters per second) at the end of the time interval.

﻿ s ( t ) = 9 t − t 2 s\left(t\right)=9t-t^2 s(t)=9t−t2﻿, ﻿ 0 ≤ t ≤ 3 0\le t\le3 0≤t≤3﻿