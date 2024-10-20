Given the position equation ﻿ s ( t ) s\left(t\right) s(t)﻿ , calculate the average velocity (in meters per second) based on the given time interval, and the instantaneous velocity (in meters per second) at the end of the time interval.

﻿ s ( t ) = 30 t + 5 s\left(t\right)=\frac{30}{t+5} s(t)=t+530​﻿, ﻿ − 4 ≤ t ≤ 0 -4\le t\le0 −4≤t≤0﻿