Evaluate d/dx(x sec^−1 x) |x = 2 /√3.
Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
y =√x³+x−1 at y=3
Find the derivative of the inverse of the following functions. Express the result with x as the independent variable.
f(x) = x^-1/3
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = tanh⁻¹(cos x)
f(x) = (sinh x) / (1 + sinh x)
g(t) = sinh⁻¹(√t)