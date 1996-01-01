Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the inverse of the following functions. Express the result with x as the independent variable.
f(x) = x^-1/3
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(t) = cosh t sinh t
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = tanh⁻¹(cos x)
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
g(t) = sinh⁻¹(√t)
Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
Critical points Find the critical points of the function ƒ(x) = sinh² x cosh x.