Sketch the graph of a function continuous on the given interval that satisfies the following conditions.

ƒ is continuous on the interval [-4, 4] ; f'(x) = 0 for x = -2, 0, and 3; ƒ has an absolute minimum at x = 3; ƒ has a local minimum at x = -2 ; ƒ has a local maximum at x = 0; ƒ has an absolute maximum at x = -4.