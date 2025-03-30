Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting the curve of a mathematical function on a coordinate plane. This helps visualize the behavior of the function, including its intercepts, local extrema, and inflection points. Technology, such as graphing calculators or software, can assist in accurately plotting complex functions like polynomials. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Intercepts Intercepts are points where the graph of a function crosses the axes. The x-intercepts occur where the function equals zero, and the y-intercept is where the function crosses the y-axis. Identifying intercepts is crucial for understanding the function's behavior and is often facilitated by graphing utilities. Recommended video: Guided course 3:56 3:56 Slope-Intercept Form