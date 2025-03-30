Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
13:50 minutes
Problem 4.4.51
Textbook Question
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the key features of the function ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x². These include intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points. To find the x-intercepts, set ƒ(x) = 0 and solve for x.
Step 2: Calculate the first derivative ƒ'(x) to find critical points, which are potential locations for local extreme values. The first derivative is given by ƒ'(x) = d/dx(3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²). Use the power rule to differentiate each term.
Step 3: Set the first derivative ƒ'(x) equal to zero and solve for x to find critical points. These points will help identify local maxima and minima. Also, consider the endpoints of the domain if applicable.
Step 4: Calculate the second derivative ƒ''(x) to determine concavity and locate inflection points. The second derivative is given by ƒ''(x) = d²/dx²(3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²). Again, use the power rule to differentiate.
Step 5: Use a graphing utility to plot the function ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x². Analyze the graph to confirm the locations of intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points. Adjust the viewing window to ensure all relevant features are visible.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:13m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting the curve of a mathematical function on a coordinate plane. This helps visualize the behavior of the function, including its intercepts, local extrema, and inflection points. Technology, such as graphing calculators or software, can assist in accurately plotting complex functions like polynomials.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Intercepts
Intercepts are points where the graph of a function crosses the axes. The x-intercepts occur where the function equals zero, and the y-intercept is where the function crosses the y-axis. Identifying intercepts is crucial for understanding the function's behavior and is often facilitated by graphing utilities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Local Extrema and Inflection Points
Local extrema are points where a function reaches a local maximum or minimum. Inflection points are where the function's curvature changes direction. These points are critical for understanding the function's shape and behavior, and graphing technology can help locate them by analyzing the derivative and second derivative of the function.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Watch next
Master Summary of Curve Sketching with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning