13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{√((1 + 1 / 2n)ⁿ)}
{√((1 + 1 / 2n)ⁿ)}
{(1 / n)¹⁄ⁿ}
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ (3n³ + 4n) / (6n³ + 5)
aₙ = (2ⁿ + 5ⁿ⁺¹) / 5ⁿ
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ / 0.9ⁿ
{Use of Tech} Repeated square roots
Consider the sequence defined by
aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ),a₀ = √2, for n = 0, 1, 2, 3, …
a.Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ}.
State the exact values first, and then the approximate values.
aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)