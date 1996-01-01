12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ (3n³ + 4n) / (6n³ + 5)
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ (3n³ + 4n) / (6n³ + 5)
aₙ = (2ⁿ + 5ⁿ⁺¹) / 5ⁿ
aₙ = 8ⁿ / n!
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ / 0.9ⁿ
aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}