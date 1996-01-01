12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (2ⁿ + 5ⁿ⁺¹) / 5ⁿ
aₙ = (2ⁿ + 5ⁿ⁺¹) / 5ⁿ
aₙ = 8ⁿ / n!
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ / 0.9ⁿ
{Use of Tech} Repeated square roots
Consider the sequence defined by
aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ),a₀ = √2, for n = 0, 1, 2, 3, …
a.Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ}.
State the exact values first, and then the approximate values.
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}