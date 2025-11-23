a. Show that h(x) = x³ / 4 and k(x) = (4x)^(1/3) are inverses of one another.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=(x+1)², x≥-1
Suppose that the range of g lies in the domain of f so that the composition fog is defined. If f and g are one-to-one, can anything be said about fog? Give reasons for your answer.
f(x)=x²+1, x≥0
f(x)=x³-1
Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.
Show that the graph of the inverse of f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants and m≠0, is a line with slope 1/m and y-intercept -b/m.
Find the inverse of f(x)=x+b (b constant). How is the graph of f^(-1) related to the graph of f?