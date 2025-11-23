Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x²+1, x≥0
f(x)=x³-1
f(x)=(x+1)², x≥-1
Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.
Find the inverse of f(x)=x+b (b constant). How is the graph of f^(-1) related to the graph of f?
Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?
What can you conclude about the inverses of functions whose graphs are lines perpendicular to the line y=x?