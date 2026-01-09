In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (θ² - 1))
∫ from -1 to 1 of (-x ln|x| dx)
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁴ [x / (x² + 9)^(2/5)] dx
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx
∫₂^∞ (1 / (x√x)) dx
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
83. Find the area of the region.