Finding volume
The infinite region bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = −ln x in the first quadrant is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (θ² - 1))
∫ from -1 to 1 of (-x ln|x| dx)
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / (x² + 3x)) dx
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx
∫₂^∞ (1 / (x√x)) dx