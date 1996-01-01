Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₁ (x 1)/(ln x)
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = e^(sin x), n = 2, a = 0
Write out the first three terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1 + x)^(1/3)"
Binomial series Write out the first three terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1 + 2x)^(-5)