Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = sin 2x, n = 3, a = 0
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x
lim ₓ→₁ (x 1)/(ln x)
ƒ(x) = e^(sin x), n = 2, a = 0
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₄ (x² 16)/(ln (x 3)}