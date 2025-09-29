Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomials A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point a by using the function's derivatives at that point. The nth-order Taylor polynomial includes terms up to the nth derivative, providing a polynomial that closely matches the function's behavior near a. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials

Hyperbolic Sine Function (sinh) The hyperbolic sine function, sinh(x), is defined as (e^x - e^(-x))/2. It is an odd function with derivatives that cycle between sinh and cosh, which is important when computing derivatives for the Taylor polynomial. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function