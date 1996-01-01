Suppose the product of two positive real numbers is . Which pair of numbers has the smallest possible sum?
For the function defined on the closed interval , at what value of does the minimum value of occur?
Given the region bounded by the x-axis, the y-axis, and the line in the first quadrant, determine the and coordinates of the centroid of the shaded area.
Find the minimum and maximum values of the function subject to the constraint .
A poster is set to have a total area of 1150 cm2, with 2-cm margins on the sides and the top, and a 3-cm margin at the bottom. What dimensions will maximize the printed area?
Your café sells lattes for $4 each to 100 customers per day. For every $1 increase in price, you would lose 20 customers. Find the price that maximizes revenue. Hint: The # of items sold is based on the number of customers.
Maximizing profit Suppose a tour guide has a bus that holds a maximum of 100 people. Assume his profit (in dollars) for taking people on a city tour is P(n) = n(50 - 0.5n) - 100. (Although P is defined only for positive integers, treat it as a continuous function.)
a. How many people should the guide take on a tour to maximize the profit?
{Use of Tech} Growth rate of spotted owlets The rate of growth (in g/week) of the body mass of Indian spotted owlets is modeled by the function r(t) = 10,147.9e⁻²·²ᵗ/(37.98e⁻²·² + 1), where t is the age (in weeks) of the owlets. What value of t > 0 maximizes r? What is the physical meaning of the maximum value?