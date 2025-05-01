Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
Multiple Choice
Given the region bounded by the x-axis, the y-axis, and the line y = 4 - x in the first quadrant, determine the x and y coordinates of the centroid of the shaded area.
A
x = 4/3, y = 2
B
x = 3, y = 2
C
x = 1, y = 1
D
x = 2, y = 4/3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The region is bounded by the x-axis, the y-axis, and the line y = 4 - x in the first quadrant. This forms a triangular region. The goal is to find the centroid (x̄, ȳ) of this region.
Step 2: Recall the formulas for the centroid of a region. The x-coordinate of the centroid (x̄) is given by: , and the y-coordinate of the centroid (ȳ) is given by: , where A is the area of the region.
Step 3: Calculate the area of the triangular region. The base of the triangle is 4 (from x = 0 to x = 4), and the height is also 4 (from y = 0 to y = 4). The area is given by: .
Step 4: Set up the integral for x̄. The formula for x̄ is: . Substitute A = 8 and f(x) = 4 - x. The integral becomes: . Expand the integrand and compute the integral step by step.
Step 5: Set up the integral for ȳ. The formula for ȳ is: . Substitute A = 8 and f(x) = 4 - x. The integral becomes: . Expand the square, simplify, and compute the integral step by step.
