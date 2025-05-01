Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
Multiple Choice
Suppose the product of two positive real numbers is 16. Which pair of numbers has the smallest possible sum?
A
3 and 13
B
2 and 8
C
1 and 16
D
4 and 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the two positive real numbers as x and y, and note that their product is given as x * y = 16. The goal is to minimize their sum, which is expressed as S = x + y.
Step 2: Use the constraint x * y = 16 to express one variable in terms of the other. For example, solve for y in terms of x: y = 16 / x.
Step 3: Substitute y = 16 / x into the sum equation S = x + y to rewrite the sum in terms of a single variable: S = x + (16 / x).
Step 4: To find the minimum value of S, take the derivative of S with respect to x: dS/dx = 1 - (16 / x²). Set dS/dx = 0 to find the critical points.
Step 5: Solve the equation 1 - (16 / x²) = 0 to find the value of x that minimizes S. Then, use y = 16 / x to find the corresponding value of y. Verify that this pair of numbers minimizes the sum by checking the second derivative or comparing values.
