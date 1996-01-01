64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A right circular cone of radius 3 and height 8
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If a region is revolved about the y-axis, then the shell method must be used.
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
66. The region bounded by f(x) = (x^2 + 1)^(-1/2) and the x-axis on the interval [2, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.
69. The region bounded by f(x) = 1/√(x ln x) and the x-axis on the interval [e, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.
75. The region bounded by f(x) = (4 - x)^(-1/3) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4) is revolved about the y-axis.
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid formed when a hole of radius 3 is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a right circular cone of radius 6 and height 9
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
42. The region bounded by f(x) = ln(x), y = 1, and the coordinate axes is revolved about the x-axis.